Lord's Test: Indian pacers reduce England to 67/4 at tea

London: England were 67 for four at tea, chasing 272 against India on day five of the second Test at Lord's here on Monday.

Joe Root was standing in India's way on 33 while Ishant Sharma trapped Jonny Bairstow at the stroke of tea.

Earlir, India's tail offered stiff resistance as Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah put on an unbeaten partnership of 89 for the 9th wicket to steer the visitors to 298/8 and a lead of 271 runs beforeVirat Kohli declared the innings shortly after lunch.

Resuming on 181/6, India lost Rishabh Pant (22) and Ishant Sharma (16) early, both falling to Ollie Robinson before Shami (56 not out) and Bumrah (34 not out) took charge and thwarted the England attack with some gutsy strokeplay.

Mohammed Shami celebrates his fifty. Photo: Twitter/BCCI

Shami was particularly impressive, taking 10 runs off one Moeen Ali over just before the break, which included a huge six over mid-wicket to bring up his second Test half-century.

Bumrah was peppered with short deliveries by the England pacers but displayed great application, taking advantage of a spread-out field that had ample singles to offer.

Jasprit Bumrah complains to umpire Michael Gough on the final day. Photo: AFP

England captain Joe Root tried all his bowlers but was unsuccessful in removing the two tailenders.

The England players cut a frustrated figure, with pacer Mark Wood and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler getting into a verbal altercation with Bumrah over what seemed like a response to the Indian fast bowler's barrage of bouncers aimed at James Anderson at the end of day three.

The two sides drew the first Test at Trent Bridge earlier this month after the final day was washed out.