Team India coach Ravi Shastri tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters
Published: September 05, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Indian head coach Ravi Shastri. File photo

Indian coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for COVID-19 but the team have been cleared to continue with the ongoing fourth Test against England at The Oval, the touring side said in a statement on Sunday.

Bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel are also isolating "as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastris lateral flow test returned positive last evening", the statement said minutes before the start of the fourth day's play.

The players have since undergone two lateral flow tests -- on Saturday night and on Sunday morning.

"The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval," the statement added.

The five-Test series is level at 1-1. 

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout