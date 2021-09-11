England-India series: is it 2-1, 2-2 or rescheduled?

There has been uncertainty over the result of the England-India Test series after the fifth and final match was cancelled at Old Tafford in Manchester on Friday due to COVID-19 concerns in the Indian camp.

India were leading the series 2-1 going into the final game. India last won Test series in England in 2007 under Rahul Dravid.

It's now up to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to adjudicate the outcome of the series.

If the ICC rules the final Test was called off due to the pandemic, the game will be treated as abandoned. Hence the series will end in a 2-1 victory to India.

However, if the ICC deems India have forfeited the match, the game will be awarded to England and the result will end 2-2.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has expressed its willingness to reschedule the game, possibly next year when India tour England for a six-match white-ball series in July. However, it is unclear whether the match would be treated as a one-off Test or as the final match of the current series.

"No, I think it's a stand-alone situation. We have been offered a few other options, probably need to take a look (at those)," England and Wales Cricket Board Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison told 'Sky Sports' when asked whether it would be a stand-alone game or the series-decider.