Pakistan rope in Hayden, Philander as coaches for T20 World Cup

Pakistan have signed up former Australian opener Matthew Hayden and ex-South African all-rounder Vernon Philander as coaches for the Twenty20 World Cup that begins next month.

Hayden and Philander replace Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis after both coaches stepped down from their respective roles shortly after the World Cup squad was named last week.

"Hayden is Australian, I feel he can bring some aggression into the team. He has World Cup experience, he was a world- class player," newly-elected Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja told reporters.

"An Australian occupying the dressing room will have a lot of benefits.... This Pakistan team can win the World Cup, it just needs an improvement of 10 per cent," said Raja.