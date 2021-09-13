Pakistan rope in Hayden, Philander as coaches for T20 World Cup

Reuters
Published: September 13, 2021 04:34 PM IST Updated: September 13, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden. File photo: AFP

Pakistan have signed up former Australian opener Matthew Hayden and ex-South African all-rounder Vernon Philander as coaches for the Twenty20 World Cup that begins next month.

Hayden and Philander replace Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis after both coaches stepped down from their respective roles shortly after the World Cup squad was named last week.

"Hayden is Australian, I feel he can bring some aggression into the team. He has World Cup experience, he was a world- class player," newly-elected Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja told reporters.

"An Australian occupying the dressing room will have a lot of benefits.... This Pakistan team can win the World Cup, it just needs an improvement of 10 per cent," said Raja.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout