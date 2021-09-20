IPL 2021: KKR thrash RCB by nine wickets

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 20, 2021 07:29 PM IST Updated: September 20, 2021 10:29 PM IST
KKR spinner Varun Chakarvarthy picked up three wickets. Photo: Twitter/IPL

Abu Dhabi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) outplayed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets in the IPL here on Monday.

Chasing a modest target of 93, KKR romped home with 10 overs to spare.  

Earlier, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and pacer Andre Russell picked up three wickets apiece as the RCB innings folded up for 92 in 19 overs after Virat Kohli opted to bat.

Devdutt Padikkal top-scored for RCB with 22. Kohli, playing his 200th IPL game, was trapped in front of the wicket by Prasidh Krishna for five. 

Kerala middle-order batsman Sachin Baby, playing his first game of IPL 2021, was dismissed by Chakravarthy for seven.

Wicketkeeper K S Bharat and Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga made their debut for RCB. 

RCB remain in third spot with 10 points from eight matches, while KKR jumped to fifth place with six points from eight games.

The teams: Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (capt), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal.

