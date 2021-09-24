Mooney takes Australia to series win in last-ball thriller

Mackay: Opener Beth Mooney struck a brilliant unbeaten century to guide Australia to a five-wicket win over India in a thrilling last-ball finish in the second women's ODI of the three-match series here on Friday.



Australia thus claimed the series and extended their unbeaten runs to 26 ODIs.



Australia needed 13 off the last over and completed the win off the last ball of the match.



Mooney remained not out on 125, while Nicola Carey was unbeaten on 39.



Two no-balls by the experienced Jhulan Goswami did not help India's cause in the last over.

Indian eves celebrate the fall of a wicket. Photo: Twitter/ICC



Earlier, opener Smriti Mandhana hit a patient 86 to guide India to a competitive 274/7 against the hosts.



Mandhana hit 11 boundaries to register her 19th half-century after the visitors were sent in to bat.



She shared two crucial partnerships -- 76 runs with Richa Ghosh (44) and 74 runs with Shafali Verma (22) -- to help India set up a competitive total.