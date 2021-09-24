IPL 2021: CSK restrict RCB to 156/6

Sharjah: Chennai Super Kings restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 156/6 in the IPL here on Friday.

RCB failed to capitalise on a solid 111-run opening wicket stand between captain Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal. Kohli made a 41-ball 53, while Padikkal top-scored with 70 off 50 balls.

Dwayne Bravo picked up 3/24 off his four overs for CSK.

CSK have retained the eleven which beat Mumbai Indians in their last game, while RCB made a couple of changes. Tim David and Navdeep Saini have come in for Kyle Jamieson and Sachin Baby.

The toss was delayed by half an hour due to sandstorm.

The teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.



Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, M S Dhoni (capt & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.