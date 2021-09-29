IPL 2021: Ashwin gets into heated argument with Southee, Morgan

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Tim Southee were involved in a heated argument during their IPL 2021 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.



Southee dismissed Ashwin off the first ball of the 20th over. He was caught at deep backward square and as he was walking past Southee, the Kiwi had some words to say to him.



The veteran spinner then stormed towards Southee for a discussion.

He then had a go at KKR skipper Eoin Morgan. Thankfully, KKR wicketkeeper and Ashwin's Tamil Nadu teammate Dinesh Karthik came in between and calmed him down.



Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant and Ashwin had picked up a second run off the last ball of the 19th over when the ball thrown by the fielder ricocheted off the batter and that seemed to have irked the KKR outfit as some consider it to be against the guidelines of fair play to take such a run.