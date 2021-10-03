IPL 2021: KKR restrict Sunrisers to 115/8

PTI
Published: October 03, 2021 07:45 PM IST Updated: October 03, 2021 09:19 PM IST
Tim Southee dismissed Wriddhiman Saha for a duck. Photo: Twitter @IPL

Dubai: Dubai: Already out of contention for a play-off berth, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 115 for 8 in their Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Sunday.

Captain Kane Williamson top-scored with 26 while Abdul Samad made 25 in a mediocre show after opting to bat.

For KKR, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy took two wickets apiece while Shakib Al Hasan got one.

RELATED ARTICLES

Earlier, Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan got his first game in the second leg of IPL for KKR, replacing Tim Siefert.

Jammu & Kashmir's Umran Malik debuts for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Brief scores:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 115 for 8 in 20 overs (Kane Williamson 26; Tim Southee 2/26, Varun Chakravarthy 2/26, Shivam Mavi 2/29).

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout