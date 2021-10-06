IPL 2021: Sunrisers beat RCB by four runs in last-over thriller

Abu Dhabi: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by four runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Chasing 141/7, Bangalore could only make 137/6 in 20 overs even as AB de Villiers threatened to steal the show with a six when the requirment was 12 off three balls.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar held his nerves and gave the Kane Williamson-led side a narrow win.

Earlier, opener Jason Roy had top-scored with a 38-ball 44 but Royal Challengers Bangalore produced a disciplined bowling display to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 141 for seven.

Roy shared a 58-ball 70 run stand with skipper Kane Williamson (31) to set the platform but SRH lost three quick wickets for two runs in seven balls to eventually end up with a below-par score at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Harshal Patel (3/33) had emerged as the most successful bowlers after RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl. Daniel Christian (2/14) took two wickets.

Abhishek Sharma, who was asked to open the innings, smashed a four and a six off Garton in the second over before holing out to Glen Maxwell.

Williamson had started off with a good-looking cover drive and then pulled one from Siraj for another boundary through square leg. The New Zealand skipper was all elegance as he played two sweetly-timed shots for two more hits to the fence off Garton

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz attacked the stumps but when he erred, Roy was quick to pull him through square leg. After the end of Powerplay, SRH were 50 for 1.

Spin duo of Shahbaz and Chahal bowled in tandem, not allowing the batsmen to free their arms.

While Roy lived dangerously, Williamson's stumps were knocked off by Patel with a cutter when he tried to create room for himself as SRH slipped to 84 for 2 in 12th over.

Priyam Garg had smashed a six off Chahal before being caught by AB de Villiers off Christian in the next over.

Five balls later, Christian had pulled off a sensational catch off his own bowling to remove the well-set Roy. Chahal then trapped Abdul Samad infront of wicket in the first ball of the next over as SRH slumped to 107 for 5 in 15.1 overs.



Wriddhiman Saha was next done in by a slower delivery by Patel. Rashid Khan (7 not out) and Jason Holder (16) tried to accelerate before the latter fell in the last ball.

Brief scores: Sunrisers 141/7 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 44, Kane Williamson 31, Harshal Patel 3/33, Dan Christian 2/14) bt RCB 137/6 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 41, Glenn Maxwell 40, Umran Malik 1/21, Siddarth Kaul 1/24)