KL Rahul is not a leader: Ajay Jadeja

New Delhi: Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain K L Rahul lacks leadership qualities, feels former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja following PBKS' continuous struggles in the Indian Premier League (IPL).



PBKS have managed to win just 14 of the 25 games played under Rahul's leadership so far. The team finished sixth in the league stages in the last two IPL editions. Also, this season they are almost out of the playoffs race. They are currently placed fifth with 10 points from 13 matches.



"If you look at K L Rahul, he's been the captain of this team for the past two years, I never get the feeling that he's a leader. Whenever this team has gone through a good phase or a bad phase, we never look at him. The team (PBKS playing XI) that's playing today, the changes that have been made, do you think K L Rahul would have made that?



"Someone becomes an Indian captain based on his philosophy because he should be a leader. I have not seen that in K L Rahul so far because he's very soft-spoken and adjusts to everything. If he becomes the captain one day, then it's a certainty he'll last the longest because a guy ready to adjust can stay longer in that position," Jadeja was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.



Jadeja added that Rahul has the calmness like M S Dhoni but hasn't taken much responsibility on his shoulders during his stint as PBKS captain.