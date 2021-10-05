A new low for MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were the first to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 playoffs. The Men in Yellow have bounced back in style after failing to make it to the playoffs for the fist time ever last season. Despite CSK's fine run, it has been a struggle for team captain M S Dhoni with the bat this season.

Dhoni has managed only 84 runs from 13 matches this season at a strike rate of 97.67. This strike rate of Dhoni has been his lowest in 14 IPL seasons. This is also the first time in an IPL season that he has scored runs at a strike rate of less than 100.

Dhoni laboured to 18 off 27 balls against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Monday night. He failed to hit a single boundary in what was his highest score this season.



Dhoni's strike rate of 66.66 against Delhi is his lowest in IPL history, where he has at least played 25 balls in an innings. His previous slowest innings of 25 balls or more was against Deccan Chargers in 2008 when he scored 23 off 31.

This is also the first time in 12 years that Dhoni has failed to register a boundary or a six in an IPL innings where he has at least played 25 balls, the previous one being against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2009 when he scored 28-ball 30.

Dhoni has played a total of 217 matches and has scored 4,715 runs in IPL. Overall, the 40-year-old has a strike rate of 135.83.

