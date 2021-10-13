Dhoni won't take any fee for Team India mentor role

New Delhi: Former India captain M S Dhoni will not be taking any fees for his role as the mentor of the Indian cricket team during the upcoming T20 World Cup.



Dhoni was appointed as the mentor for the tournament, which will be played in Oman and the UAE, starting October 17. BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday said that the board is grateful to Dhoni as the legendary cricketer agreed to serve the team during the mega event.



Speaking to Aaj Tak, Shah said the legend wouldn't be charging a single penny for his new role. "MS Dhoni won't charge even a single penny for his role as Indian team mentor during the World Cup," Shah was quoted as saying.



The 40-year-old Dhoni, who led India to glory in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, retired from international cricket in August, 2020. However, Dhoni has continued to play for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK have reached the final of IPL 2021 after beating Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1.