Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinched the IPL title for a fourth time with a 27-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the final in Dubai on Friday night.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side bounced back after a forgettable IPL 2020 where it failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time.

CSK players with their families. Photo: Twitter/CSK

The triumph this season was sweet for the players and family members. The players' wives and partners along with children enjoyed the occasion and it was a night to remember for the CSK family.