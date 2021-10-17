BCCI invites applications for Team India coach, support staff

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday invited job applications for the post of head coach, batting coach and bowling coach, among others, indicating that the Indian cricket team could get an all-new support staff after the ICC T20 World Cup, currently underway in the UAE and Oman.



In a statement posted on their website, the BCCI said, "BCCI invites job applications for Team India (Senior Men) and NCA (National Cricket Academy)."



Besides the three top posts -- head coach, batting coach and bowling coach -- the Board has also invited applications for the post of Team India fielding coach and head sports science/medicine, NCA.



According to the BCCI, the last date for submission of applications for the post of Team India head coach is October 26.



"Applications for the position of Batting Coach (Team India -- Senior Men) should be submitted by 5 PM on November 3, 2021. Applications for the position of Bowling Coach (Team India -- Senior Men) should be submitted by 5 PM on November 3, 2021. Applications for the position of Fielding Coach (Team India -- Senior Men) should be submitted by 5 PM on November 3, 2021. Applications for the position of Head Sports Science and Medicine with NCA should be submitted by 5 PM on November 3, 2021," said the statement issued by BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah.



It has been widely speculated that former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid has agreed to coach the national side after the T20 World Cup but there are a couple of issues which he wants to be sorted before joining, a BCCI official had told IANS recently.



Legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting too was reportedly approached by the Indian board for the top job but the Delhi Capitals coach has supposedly turned down the offer.