T20 WC: Wiese scores unbeaten fifty to give Namibia a historic win against Netherlands

Abu Dhabi: David Wiese scored an unbeaten 66 as Namibia defeated the Netherlands by 6 wickets in a Group-A match of the T20 World Cup to keep their Super 12 hopes alive.

Max O'Dowd had top scored 70 to give the Netherlands a fighting total of 164/4.

In response, Namibia were 52 for 3 when Wiese and captain Gerhard Erasmus teamed up in the middle.

Erasmus made 32 off 22 and Wiese held on to take his side to victory with an over to spare.

Earlier, opener O'Dowd had struck his second consecutive half-century and shared a 82-run stand with Colin Ackermann (35) for the Netherlands.

O'Dowd, who had hit 51 against Ireland in the previous match, expressed himself freely, going after the bowlers. At times he played uppish shots, not exactly in control but still kept finding the gaps to keep the scoreboard going.

His 57-ball knock had six fours and a six.

Stroke making was not easy on the wicket and his opening partner Stephan Myburgh (17) was happy playing the ball according to merit.

Max O'Dowd top scored with 70 off 56 balls for the Netherlands against Namibia. Photo: Twitter @ICC

Myburgh got out when he tried to slap one hard from Frylinck but ended up giving a simple catch to Baard at point.

The Dutch side had high hopes from experienced Roelof van der Merwe (6) but he also fell cheaply off pacer David Wiese.

Next-man in Ackermann though timed the ball nicely and even used his feet effectively.

O'Dowd completed his fifty with an inside-out boundary off the bowling of spinner Bernard Scholtz in the cover region. That shot also brought up hundred of the side in the 14th over.

Pacer JJ Smit was impressive with his accurate widish deliveries in slog overs, not letting the Dutch batters score freely. Wiese too kept it tight.

Brief scores: Netherlands 164/4 in 20 overs (Max O'Dowd 70, Ackermann 35, Jan Frylinck 2/36) lost to Namibia 166/4 in 19 overs (David Wiese 66 not out, Gerhard Erasmus 32)