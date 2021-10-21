Scotland make history as they beat Oman to enter Super 12 of T20 World Cup

Al Amerat (Oman): Scotland beat Oman by eight wickets to enter the Super 12s of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

It is for the first time in their history that Scotland have progressed to the second round of a major competition.

Scotland dished out a clinical bowling effort to bundle out Oman for a below-par 122 in their final first round Group B match.

Chasing 123 for victory, Scotland completed the task with as many as three overs to spare.

Oman made 122 in 20 overs with seven of of its batters scoring in single digits. Photo: Twitter @T20WorldCup

Skipper Kyle Coetzer made a brisk 28-ball 41 to get the team off to a flying start at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

Coetzer put on 33 runs for the first with George Munsey (20) and then added 45 runs for the second wicket with Matthew Cross (26) to help his side inch closer to victory.

Earlier, Oman lost two quick wickets -- Jatinder Singh and Kashyap Prajapati -- after opting to bat before Aqib Ilyas (37 off 35 balls) and Mohammad Nadeem (25 off 21) stabilised the innings with a 38-run third-wicket stand. Skipper Zeeshan Maqsood contributed 34 off 30 balls.

Josh Davey (3/25), Michael Leask (2/12), Safyaan Sharif (2/25) were the major wicket takers for Scotland.

Brief scores: Oman 122 in 20 overs (Aqib Ilyas 37, Zeesham Maqsood 34, Mohammad Nadeem 25, Davey 3/25, Leask 2/13, Sharif 2/25) lost to Scotland 123/2 in 17 overs (Coetzer 41, Berrington 31 not out, Matthew Cross 26)