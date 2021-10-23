Twenty20 World Cup: Australia put SA in to bat in opening Super 12 match

Abu Dhabi: Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and put South Africa in to bat in their opening Group 1 Super 12 match of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup here on Saturday.

West Indies, England, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are the other teams in Group 1.



Group 2 consists of India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.



The top two teams from both groups will progress to the semifinals.



The teams: Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.