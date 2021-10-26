T20 World Cup: South Africa restrict West Indies to 143/8

Dubai: South Africa restricted West Indies to 143/8 in their second Super 12 match of the Twenty20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Put in to bat, West Indies openers Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons added 71 in less than 11 overs.

Left-handed Lewis was the aggressive of the two as he scored 56 off 35 balls, while Simmons made a sedate 16 off 35 balls. Lewis smashed six sixes and three fours before falling to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Simmons and Nicholas Pooran (12) too departed soon as the defending champions slipped to 89/3.

Evin Lewis plays a big shot. Photo: AFP

Chris Gayle, who came in at No. 4, was castled by Dwaine Pretorius for 12.

Captain Kieron Pollard made 26 off 20 balls with the help of two fours and a six.

Pretorius was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/17 from his two overs.

Maharaj claimed 2/24 off his four overs, while pacer Anrich Nortje returned miserly figures of 1/14 in his four overs.

Earlier South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock opted out of the match due to personal reasons, making way for Reeza Hendricks.



For the West Indies, Obed McCoy was replaced by Hayden Walsh.

Both South Africa and holders West Indies lost their opening matches to Australia and England respectively.



Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are the other teams in Group 1.



The teams: South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.



West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (capt), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul.

