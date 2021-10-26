De Kock could be in trouble after skipping West Indies match

South African stumper-batter Quinton de Kock skipped Tuesday's Twenty20 World Cup match against the West Indies citing "personal reasons" after the team was directed to take a knee in its remaining matches in the tournament.

"He's made himself unavailable for personal reasons," South African captain Temba Bavuma said at the toss before their Group I match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

De Kock could be in trouble with Cricket South Africa (CSA) seeking a report from the team management."...(CSA) has noted the personal decision by South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock not to 'take the knee' ahead of Tuesdays game against the West Indies," the CSA said in a statement.

"The Board will await a further report from team management before deciding on the next steps."

Earlier in another statement, the CSA said its board met on Monday evening and decided the team should adopt "a consistent and united stance against racism" by taking the knee prior to the start of their remaining matches.

"Several other teams at the World Cup have adopted a consistent stance against the issue, and the Board felt it is time for all SA players to do the same," the CSA statement read.

De Kock had declined to take a knee in the past calling it "my own personal opinion.""...it's everyone's decision. No one is forced to do anything. Not in life. That's the way I see things. That's just about it," de Kock said in June.

CSA Board chairperson Lawson Naidoo said commitment to overcoming racism "is the glue that should unite" the team.

"Diversity can and should find expression in many facets of our daily lives, but not when it comes to taking a stand against racism," Naidoo said.