T20 World Cup: Buttler ton lifts England to 163/4

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 01, 2021 07:14 PM IST Updated: November 01, 2021 09:22 PM IST
Jos Buttler continued his fine run. Photo: AFP

Sharjah: Jos Buttler's 67-ball unbeaten 101 helped England recover from early blows to post 163/4 against Sri Lanka in the Twenty20 World Cup here on Monday.

Put in to bat, England were pushed on the back foot by leg-spinner Wanindu Hasranga's twin strikes and a wicket by Chameera as they slipped to 35/3 in the sixth over.

Buttler and captain Eoin Morgan (40) added 112 for the fourth wicket to put the innings back on track. Buttler scored his fifty off 45 balls before cutting loose. 

Wanindu Hasaranga, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Jonny Bairstow. Photo: AFP

Hasranga claimed 3/21 for the Lankans.

Earlier, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl.

Both teams were unchanged from their last outing.

England lead Group 1 with three wins from as many matches in the Super 12 stage, while Sri Lanka are in fourth spot with two points from three games.

The teams: England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (capt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout