Rahul Dravid appointed head coach of Indian men's cricket team

Published: November 03, 2021 09:02 PM IST Updated: November 03, 2021 09:10 PM IST
The Cricket Advisory Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday appointed former captain Rahul Dravid as the head coach of Indian men's cricket team.

 

Dravid will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand. The advisory committee comprised Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh.

 

The BCCI had invited applications for the position on October 26 to appoint Ravi Shastri’s successor, whose term gets over after the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

 

“It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team and I am really looking forward to this role,” Rahul Dravid told BCCI.tv after his appointment.

 

“Under Mr Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward. Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U-19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day.

 

"There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential,” said Dravid.

