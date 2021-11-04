Guptill reveals he lost around 4.4 kg after knock against Scotland

Dubai: New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has revealed that he lost around 4.4 kg weight after playing a lengthy knock in his team's win over Scotland on Wednesday in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.



The attacking batter became the player of the match after scoring 93 off 56 with six fours and seven sixes. He played until the penultimate over and guided the Kiwis to a score of 172/5, which proved to be a winning total in the end.



"When I came off the field after batting, I'd lost about 4.4 kilos so the (hydration) process had to start pretty quickly after that," Guptill was quoted as saying on TVNZ's Breakfast hours.



After their 16-run win over Scotland in Dubai, New Zealand are next scheduled to face Namibia on Friday in Sharjah. And, Guptill also mentioned that he won't do much before the team's next match.



"I was pretty cooked but we have a day off so I won't be doing too much there," he said.



It was Guptill and Glenn Phillips's 105-run stand for the fourth wicket that steadied the ship for the Kiwis against Scotland. The veteran batter said how he and Phillips have done well together even in domestic cricket.



"We didn't have a great start, losing three wickets in the powerplay, it wasn't quite a rescue mission but Glenn and I had to assess the situation and then put a partnership together," said Guptill.



"I've played a lot of cricket with Glenn, we know how each other bat, we've put on some good partnerships for Auckland back home, so it was easy to get a partnership going together with him," he added.



New Zealand are currently placed third in the table in Group 2 with four points and a net run rate of 0.816.