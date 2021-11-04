Women's Senior One-Day Trophy: Jincy, Sajana on song as Kerala thump Tripura

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 04, 2021 03:30 PM IST Updated: November 04, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Jincy George led from the front with a fine hundred. File photo: KCA

Dehradun: Captain Jincy George smashed a fine hundred as Kerala outplayed Tripura by 172 runs in the Women's Senior One-Day Trophy here on Thursday.

Jincy (114), opener Akshay A (55) and Sajana S (50) excelled as Kerala made 272/4 after being put in to bat.

Jincy and Akshaya added 117 for the second wicket. Jincy was involved in an 83-run stand for the third wicket with Sajana.

RELATED ARTICLES

Jincy's 132-ball knock contained 16 fours.

Tripura never got going in their reply and were bowled out for 97 in 34 overs. The spin trio of Minnu Mani, Keerthy K James and Sajana claimed three wickets apiece.

This was Kerala's third win from four matches. They face Maharashtra in their final group match on Saturday.

Brief scores: Kerala 272/4 in 50 overs (Jincy George 114, Akshay A 55; Sajana S 50) bt Tripura 97 in 34 overs (M N Debnath 21; Sajana S 3/8, Minnu Mani 3/17, Keerthy K James 3/26).

Points: Kerala 4; Tripura 0.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout