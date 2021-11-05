Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Uthappa, Sanju excel as Kerala outplay Bihar

New Delhi: Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson shone with the bat as Kerala outplayed Bihar by seven wickets in a Elite Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championships here on Friday.

Uthappa made a 34-ball 57 before retiring hurt, while captain Sanju Samson smashed an unbeaten 45 off just 20 balls to take Kerala home in 14.1 overs.

Earlier, pacer Basil Thampi's triple strikes helped Kerala restrict Bihar to 131/5 .



Bihar, who chose to bat, found Basil (3/19) too hot to handle. Openers Bipin Saurabh (19), Mahrour (30) and Babul Kumar (6) were dismissed by Basil.

S Gani top-scored for Bihar with an unbeaten 53. He hit five fours and two sixes while facing 41 balls.

Kerala had lost to Gujarat in their opening match by nine wickets.

Kerala, who have four points rom two matches, next meet Railways on Saturday.

Brief scores: Bihar131/5 in 20 overs (S Gani 53 not out; Basil Thampi 3/19) lost to Kerala 132/3 in 14.1 overs (Robin Uthappa 57 retired hurt, Sanju Samson 45 not out).

Points: Kerala 4; Bihar 0