Dubai: The Indian cricket team celebrated the birthday of captain Virat Kohli following their thumping win over Scotland in the T20 World Cup here on Friday night.

India outplayed the Scots by eight wickets in the Super 12 match to keep their faint semifinal hopes alive.



Kohli, who turned 33 on Friday, has announced that he will step down as T20I captain after the World Cup.



Kohli's white-ball deputy Rohit Sharma is widely tipped to be the new T20I skipper.