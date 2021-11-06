Scottish players visit Indian dressing room after crushing defeat | Video

Dubai: The Scottish players visited the Indian dressing room after suffering an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of the Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup here on Friday night.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video on Twitter in which the Scottish players are seen interacting with Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma, mentor M S Dhoni, off-spinner R Ashwin and opener K L Rahul.



India outplayed the Scots by eight wickets in the Super 12 match.

The Indians skittled out the Scots for 85 and then chased down the target in 6.3 overs to keep their slim semifinal hopes alive.