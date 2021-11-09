'Tracer bullet' could be back! Shastri hints at return to commentary

Dubai: Outgoing Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has hinted that he might return to cricket commentary.



The 59-year-old was a celebrated commentator before he became the head coach of the Indian team. That stint ended on Monday with the side's last match of the T20 World Cup here against Namibia.



Shastri was in the commentary box in 2011 when Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit that six off Nuwan Kulasekara to end India's 28-year wait for a World Cup trophy.

Shastri popularised the term 'tracer bullet' in television commentaries. The former player is game for a second run.

Talking to media after India's win against Namibia, Shastri reflected on his time with the team and while doing so, dropped hints about his future plans.



"I mean, if you look at -- if you want the real highlights, nothing beats Australia. England, we're up in the series. It will be the longest time we'll be up in the series until next year.



"I might be commentating on that game for all you know, but I'll keep that one area. It feels good," Shastri said referring to the pending fifth Test against England which was rescheduled to next year due to a COVID-19 outbreak in India's camp in September.



Speculation is also rife that he might take up a coaching role in the IPL.