T20 World Cup: Mitchell stars as New Zealand beat England by 5 wickets to enter final

Abu Dhabi: New Zealand reached the Twenty20 World Cup final with a five-wicket victory over England in the first semifinal here on Wednesday.

Daryl Mitchell smashed an unbeaten 72 and Jimmy Neesham provided the late assault as New Zealand chased down their 167-run victory target with one over to spare.

Earlier, Moeen Ali struck 51 not out and Dawid Malan made 41 to help former champions England post 166-4 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Put into bat, England were 67-2 at the halfway stage of their innings and reached the 100-mark in 14 overs, kept in check by New Zealand's tight bowling and sharp fielding.

Kane Williamson celebrates with Martin Guptill after taking a catch to dismiss England's Bairstow. Photo: Reuters

Moeen smashed two sixes and three fours in his unbeaten 37-ball knock.

Pakistan face Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday.

Brief scores: England 166/4 in 20 overs (Moeen Ali 51 not out, Malan 41, Buttler 29, Neesham 1/18, Southee 1/24) lost to New Zealand 167/5 in 19 overs (Daryl Mitchell 72 not out, Devon Conway 46, Neesham 27, Liam Livingstone 2/22, Chris Woakes 2/36)