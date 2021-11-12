Dropped catch, two-bounce six, judgment error - eventful day for Warner | Video

Veteran opener David Warner was in the thick of action in Australia's thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Warner made a valiant effort to catch Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan off Glenn Maxwell in the third over of the innings. The 36-year-old could not hold to the tough chance despite a diving attempt and the ball raced away to the boundary. Rizwan, who was yet to open his account, went on to top score for his side with an aggressive 67 off 52 balls.

Warner took a fine catch to dismiss Pakistan captain Babar Azam (39) off leggie Adam Zampa's bowling. Warner timed his jump to perfection at the long-on boundary to cut short Azam's innings.

Later, Warner kept the Australian chase alive after the early loss of captain Aaron Finch in the very first over. He took the attack to left-arm spinner Imad Wasim and hit him out of the attack.

Warner then played an audacious six off a two-bounce ball by Mohammad Hafeez. The offie lost control and offered a gift which was gleefully accepted by the southpaw.

Warner threatened to take the game single-handedly away from Pakistan and had raced to 49 off just 30 balls when his stay at the wicket ended in bizarre fashion. He was caught by Rizwan behind the stumps off leg-spinner Shadab Khan in the 11th over of the innings. It was a confident appeal and once the umpire gave him out, Warner left the crease immediately. However, TV replays confirmed that there was no nick and Warner could have continued if he had reviewed the decision. Luckily for Australia, the error did not prove decisive as Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis took them home.