Karachi: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has personally apologised to Bangladesh batter Afif Hussain after hitting him with a throw during the second T20I between the two teams in Dhaka on Saturday.



Shaheen lost his cool after Hussain hit him for a six. The Pakistan fast bowler later picked up the ball in his follow through and hurled it at the stumps though Hussain was in his crease.



The ball hit the batter and a doctor was rushed on to the field to ensure he was okay.



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a video of Shaheen walking up to Hussain after the match and apologising to him for the action and also hugging him with a smile.



Shaheen's unnecessary aggressive behaviour was apparently not well received either by the Pakistan team management or the PCB and the fast bowler was immediately conveyed he must apologise to Afif.



Pakistan won the second T20 match to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series but the behaviour of another pacer, Hasan Ali also didn't go down well with the management.



Hasan was also reprimanded by the International Cricket Council match referee and given a level one offence warning after he rudely gestured to Bangladesh wicketkeeper batter, Nurul Hasan to go back to the pavilion after having dismissed him in the first T20 international on Friday.