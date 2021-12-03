Jay Shah dismisses Azharuddin in friendly

Kolkata: Iconic former India captain Sourav Ganguly's trademark offside drives and step-out shots were on full display once again but his team, BCCI President's XI fell short by one run against the Jay Shah-led Secretary's XI in a friendly here on Friday.



The 15-overs-a-side match at the Eden Gardens, held on the eve of the Board's AGM, had its share of nostalgia.



Playing the role of a finisher, Ganguly, who batted at No. 6, smashed two sixes and four boundaries en route to a 20-ball 35. He had to retire -- as per the rules of the match -- and his team fell short by just a run.



At Ganguly's home ground, BCCI secretary Shah shone with the ball, picking 3/58 with his seven overs of left-arm pace bowling to help his team defend 128.



His wickets included that of Mohammad Azharuddin, one of Eden's favourites, who was trapped lbw for two.



Ganguly batted with his usual elegance as he drove and cut on the off-side and sent two balls out of the ground with his trademark step-out shots to race to 35.



Earlier, electing to bat, BCCI Secretary's XI rode on a 92-run partnership between Arun Dhumal (36) and Jaydev Shah (40) to post 128/3 in the stipulated overs.



Azharuddin and Ganguly shared the new ball.



Ganguly returned figures of 1/19 from his three overs while Azharuddin had figures of 2-0-8-0.



