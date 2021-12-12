Sanju Samson pulls off a stunning stumping | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 12, 2021 08:57 PM IST Updated: December 12, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Sanju Samson celebrates with his teammates. Screengrab

Sanju Samson may have failed to get going in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy but the Kerala captain pulled off a brilliant stumping in the Elite Group D game against Chhattisgarh at Rajkot on Sunday.

 

Sanju, who was standing up to medium-pacer M D Nidheesh, effected a lightning quick leg-side stumping to dismiss Sanjeet Desai. The Chhattisgarh opener had scored 32 and added 93 for the second wicket with captain Harpreet Singh Bhatia before Sanju cut short his stay at the wicket.

Sanju fell for a golden duck in the chase. However, Kerala went on to win the match by five wickets with more than 15 overs to spare.

 

Even Sanju seemed impressed with his glovework as he took to Facebook to share the video and wrote "Kollallee'' (impressive, no?).

