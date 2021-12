The Indian cricket team went for an evening run and played a game of footvolley to gear up for hard training ahead of the three-match Test series against South Africa .

In a video posted by the BCCI, the team members and head coach Rahul Dravid were seen enjoying themselves on the first day of the training in Johannesburg on Friday.

India will take on the hosts in the first Test starting on Boxing Day.



India have never won a Test series in South Africa.