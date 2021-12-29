Pretoria: India were bowled out for 174 in their second innings on the fourth day on a lively wicket that provided plenty of assistance to South African seam bowlers.

Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen bagged four wickets each. India have set the hosts a target of 305 runs.

Earlier, the visitors had added 63 runs in the first session as South Africa bowled tight lines and lengths, but also spurned chances to make further inroads into the tourists’ batting lineup.

After lunch, the hosts held the upper hand through Marco Jansen, who dismissed captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara for 18 and 16 respectively. Rishabh Pant top scored with 34 runs.

It is the kind of pitch that can move the game forward quickly, as evidenced on day three when 18 wickets fell, but with rain predicted for at least part of the fifth day, India need to up their scoring rate.

That being said, they may already be close to having enough runs.

The highest fourth innings chase at Centurion Park is 251 for eight by England in 2000, an infamous test where both teams agreed to forfeit an innings after rain to force a result.

The next highest is 226 for four by South Africa against Pakistan in 1998.

India started the day on 16 for one but lost nightwatchman Shardul Thakur (10) when he edged Kagiso Rabada to Wiaan Mulder at third slip.

Pujara got a first ball duck in the first innings and should have been out early again, but Rabada dropped a simple catch at mid-on off Lungi Ngidi when the batsman had six.

Ngidi did get his reward for a probing spell of bowling when he induced an edge from first innings century maker KL Rahul (23), Dean Elgar taking the catch at first slip.