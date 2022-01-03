Kohli out of second Test

Johannesburg: Indian captain Virat Kohli was on Monday ruled out of the second Test against South Africa here just before start of the game because of an upper back spasm.



Stand-in captain K L Rahul said at the toss that Kohli is expected to be available for the series-finale from January 11.



"Virat is having an upper back spasm. The physios are working on him and hopefully he will recover in time for the next Test," Rahul said.



All-rounder Hanuma Vihari has come in the playing XI to replace Kohli.



Kohli, who has been battling a prolonged lean patch with the willow, will thus not be able to complete his landmark 100th Test in the third and final match at Cape Town.



He will play the ODI series against the Proteas starting January 19.