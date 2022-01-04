Johannesburg: Shardul Thakur finished with 7/61 as India bowled out South Africa for 229 in response to their total of 202 on the second day of the 2nd Test here on Tuesday.

The hosts lead by 27 runs.

Resuming at 191/7 at tea, Keshav Maharaj's 21 helped South Africa get past India's total.

Earlier, Thakur had picked up his maiden five-wicket haul after dismissing Temba Bavuma (51).

Thakur, the fourth seamer in the side, had raised his game to remove the stodgy Dean Elgar (28 off 120 balls) and young Keegan Petersen (62 off 118 balls), who looked good en route his maiden half-century in Test cricket.

Then on the stroke of lunch dismissed Rassie van Der Dussen (1 off 17 balls) to a dubious catch from wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant which seemed to have been grassed.

From 88/1, South Africa lost three wickets for 14 runs in the last half hour to just throw away the advantage.

Elgar, who looked to defend stoically at one end, had Thakur getting one to move away which took the outside edge of South African skipper's bat into Pant's gloves.

In case of Petersen, it was a rank bad shot as the seamer got a hint of outswing but the delivery was pitched slightly short of drivable length and the half-hearted push only resulted in Mayank Agarwal taking a smart catch in the second slip.

Young Petersen, whose highest Test score till Tuesday was 19, looked in good touch hitting nine boundaries including a glorious cover drive off Shami.

Along with Elgar, he added 74 for the second wicket before Thakur came from nowhere to turn the match on its head.