Bangladesh fielding error against New Zealand goes viral | Video

Hagley Oval (Christchurch): A fielding error from Bangladesh first gave New Zealand batter Will Young a lifeline and then seven runs off a delivery bowled by Ebadot Hossain, even as the pace bowler fumed on Day 1 of the second Test here on Sunday.



The cricket fans took to social media to post memes and hilarious comments follwing the gaffe.



New Zealand look set to post a mammoth total as they amassed 349/1on the opening day.



New Zealand skipper Tom Latham is looking good for a double century as he was unbeaten on 186, while Devon Conway was batting on 99.



The incident took place off the final ball of the first over after lunch as a healthy edge from Young was grassed at slip. As the ball sped to the boundary, the New Zealand openers took three runs.



Wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan, after receiving the ball from the fine leg fielder, threw it towards the non-striker's end. But a misfield there saw the ball race to the boundary with Ebadot giving a futile chase right till the very end.



Bangladesh are 1-0 up in the two-Test series having secured a historic eight-wicket win in the opener with Ebadot claiming six second-innings wickets at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

