Cape Town: Captain Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 40 as India posted 141/4 at tea on day 1 of the third Test against South Africa here on Tuesday.

Rishabh Pant, who joined the skipper following the dismissal of Ajinkya Rahane for 9, is unbeaten on 12.

Earlier, resuming at 75/2 at lunch, India lost Pujara for 43 with Jansen claiming his first wicket of the match.

India had won the toss and elected to bat in overcast conditions, the 15th time in their last 16 Tests that South Africa have lost the flip of the coin.

The home side bowled a fuller length on a wicket that has traditionally been conducive to seam movement rather than the pace and steep bounce of the Highveld pitches where the first two tests were played.

Captain Dean Elgar admitted he would have batted too, but will be pleased to have removed the Indian openers, including the in-form K L Rahul (12).

The latter edged seamer Duanne Olivier to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne with the score on 31, and just two runs later Mayank Agarwal (15) was caught at second slip by Aiden Markram off seamer Kagiso Rabada.

Kohli, who is playing in his 99th Test, is back in the side for Hanuma Vihari after back spasms kept him out of the last match.

Kagiso Rabada exults after sending back Mayank Agarwal. Photo: AFP/ Marco Longari

The only other change for India is a return for seamer Umesh Yadav in place of Mohammed Siraj, who has a hamstring injury.

The hosts are unchanged from the seven-wicket win in Johannesburg in the second Test.

India won the first Test in Pretoria by 113 runs as they seek a first series win in South Africa.