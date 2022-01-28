Dhoni arrives in Chennai ahead of IPL mega auction

IANS
Published: January 28, 2022 08:51 AM IST
CSK skipper M S Dhoni. Photo: IANS

Chennai: Former Indian skipper M S Dhoni, who was retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 12 crore, arrived here to join their preparation for the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, scheduled for February 12 and 13.

 

The franchisee shared a pic of Dhoni on Twitter.

"Yes, he has arrived in Chennai today. He will be here for the auction discussions. He is likely to be present for the auction. But it is Mahi's call and a call will be made close to the auction," sources told InsideSport.

 

CSK have retained four players, including their captain Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali.

 

Jadeja was retained for Rs 16 crore, while Dhoni took home Rs 12 crore. Ali was retained for Rs 8 crore while Gaikwad was richer by Rs 6 crore.

