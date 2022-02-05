My first T20 game was in 1989, says Tendulkar ahead of India's 1,000th ODI!

The Men in Blue will be celebrating a milestone on Sunday when the Rohit Sharma-led side takes on the visiting West Indies team in the first ODI in Ahmedabad. The hosts will be playing their 1,000th ODI that day, 48 years after it all started in 1974 with the two one-dayers against England which India lost.

India have won 518 ODIs and lost 431 and tied 9 and there was no result in 41 matches. Of the 999 matches, Sachin Tendulkar has played 463. The legendary batter has featured in India's 200th, 300th, 400th, 500th, 600th, 700th and 800th ODI matches. It was during the era of Tendulkar that ODI cricket became India’s craze and a money-spinner for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Speaking exclusively to Malayala Manorama on ODI cricket and its future, which many think is diminishing with the advent of T20 cricket, Tendulkar said he feels recent changes in rules has actually been detrimental to ODI cricket and considers the 1999 World Cup match against Kenya his toughest ODI match mentally. Excerpts:

You have played a major part in India's ODI journey. Your thoughts...

I was 11 when I saw India win the 1983 World Cup, and it was something I too wanted to do some day. But, as I started playing more, I wanted to play Test cricket first. I was an attacking player, but Test cricket was always on top of the mind. I could play aggressive shots but the goal always was to play for India and Test cricket first.

I made my debut in one-day cricket on my father's birthday - on December 18, 1989, (Gujranwala, Pakistan) - where I didn’t score any runs. The following match was in Peshawar but it was called off due to poor light. The Pakistan Cricket Board then requested (the) BCCI to allow an exhibition match of 20-overs a side to happen as it was a packed stadium and spectators would get to see some action for the money they had spent. That was the first T20 game of my life! That was the game where I scored 53 off 17 balls and the team discovered I could hit sixes too. It’s a very good strike rate in today's T20!

The team management started talking in terms of whether this guy can be part of the one-day squad too.



About changes in one-day cricket over the decades...

Then, one-day cricket was played in whites and with a red ball. In 2000, I remember playing an ODI match versus Zimbabwe in whites, and the game started early in the morning. At that time of the day, there is more help for bowlers (as compared to a day-and-night game now). Later, the game was played differently - the ball would get softer, discoloured, and there was reverse swing and only one ball to play with. All these things have changed - you play with a white ball - not one but two - and there is coloured clothing.

How much of an impact has the loss of reverse swing made on ODI cricket?

I remember, in 2012, changes were made and reverse swing almost disappeared. I don’t remember seeing good quality reverse swing in one-day matches since then. When the ball discolours, it’s difficult for the batter to pick the ball. The ball’s softness also comes into play - all these elements plus one extra fielder outside the ring. These kinds of things have changed in recent times.

With two extra fielders inside the ring, the strike rate of batters and economy rate of bowlers have gone up these days.

Which ODI match has been your most challenging one?

I think the toughest - mentally and emotionally - for me was the 1999 World Cup match (against Kenya) in Bristol when I returned to play after losing my father.

Sachin Tendulkar in action during the second final against Australia in 2008. File photo: AFP/Greg Wood

And one that stands out as one of the most beautiful memories in your ODI career?

The match against Australia in 1998 in Sharjah was definitely one of them. And the 2007-08 VB series in Australia, where I got runs in both the finals - 117 (not out) in Sydney and 91 in Brisbane (against the hosts).

I would say the first 200 in ODI history, which I got against South Africa would also be one of my landmark innings.

With Tests getting World Test Championships and T20 World Cup happening every two years, do you think ODI as a format is in danger?

There needs to be more balance (between bat and ball) in one-day cricket. Earlier, all the elements were there to keep it interesting. The bowler had a bigger role - the ball did more with early starts; reverse swing also came into play and with discoloration, it was also difficult to pick off the pitch. I don’t think it is losing its relevance but you have tinkered with all these elements which were already there to keep it interesting.

Whoever is in charge - the cricket committee or ICC - decided to change all these elements.

The audience has an appetite for one-day cricket. But, with every generation, there are a number of kids who have never experienced the thrill of it.

Your thoughts on India playing their 1,000th ODI...

It has been a long journey to get to this milestone. Past and present cricketers, board members, officials, fans… everyone has contributed to its growth. I look forward to watching the game.

(The story first appeared in THE WEEK)