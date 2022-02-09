Second ODI: Windies restrict India to 237/9

Ahmedabad: Suryakumar Yadav scored a fifty as India posted a modest 237/9 in the second ODI against West Indies here on Wednesday.

Yadav (64) and KL Rahul (49) rescued the Indian innings from 43/3 with an 89-run partnership.

Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar added 29 and 24 runs respectively. For the visitors, Odean Smith and Alzarri Joseph bagged two wickets each.

Earlier, stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss for the Windies and opted to field. Regular Windies captain Kieron Pollard is not playing as he has a niggle.

Odean Smith, who replaced Pollard in the lone change for the visitors, struck twice to dismiss Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli after Kemar Roach had dismissed Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

India were 91/3 after 25 overs. Rahul, who was run out close to a fifty was India's lone change in the XI in place of Ishan Kishan.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI on Sunday.

The Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach.

(With PTI inputs)

