IPL 2022 auction facts at a glance

New Delhi: The IPL mega auction will be held in Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday. Here is a lowdown of ready references for the auction.

City of Auction: Bengaluru

Venue: ITC Gardenia

Time: 12 noon

Dates: Saturday and Sunday

Teams: 10 - CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, DC, PBKS, RR, SRH, Gujarat Titans (*), Lucknow Super Giants (*) (* indicates new teams)

Total purse: Rs 90 crore per franchise

Minimum amount each franchise must spend: Rs 67.5 crore/90 crore

Squad strength: Minimum players: 18; Maximum players: 25

Slabs of base prices: Rs 2 crore, 1.5 crore, 1 crore, 75 lakh, 50 lakh, 40 lakh, 30 lakh, 20 lakh

Distribution of players: 229 capped, 354 uncapped (domestic), 7 from ICC associate nations

Saturday's bidding process: 161 players will come under the hammer on Day 1.

Second day will have accelerated process


Meaning of accelerated process: Here franchises put up a common wish-list of players they want auctioned

Status of Right To Match (RTM) Cards: NO RTM Cards available

Concept of Silent Tie-Breaker: When two teams are tied and exhausted all their purse trying to bid for a player, they can submit a final closed bid amount and the one who's bid more will get the player. The extra amount bid is to be deposited with BCCI and will not be part of Rs 90 crore purse. Process can be repeated till a clear winner emerges.

Oldest player in the fray: Imran Tahir of South Africa at 43 years

Youngest player in the fray: Noor Ahmed of Afghanistan at 17 years

Name of auctioneer: Hugh Edmeades.

Purse left: DC (47.5 crore), MI (48 crore), CSK (48 crore), KKR (48 crore), Gujarat (52 crore), RCB (57 crore), Lucknow (59 crore), RR (62 crore), SRH (68 crore), PBKS (72 crore)

Indian players to watch out for (likely to get Rs 10 crore 20 crore)

Shreyas Iyer

Ishan Kishan

Shardul Thakur

Deepak Chahar

Harshal Patel

Avesh Khan

Yuzvendra Chahal

Washington Sundar

Shikhar Dhawan

Devdutt Padikkal

Deepak Hooda

Senior players to attract decent bids (likely Rs 5 crore)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Dinesh Karthik

Ambati Rayudu

Robin Uthappa

R Ashwin

Umesh Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Capped and Uncapped young Indian players (likely to get Rs 5 crore plus)

Shahrukh Khan

R Sai Kishore

Nitish Rana

Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Chahar

Rinku Singh

Likely big foreign buys (Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore bracket)

David Warner

Quinton de Kock

Kagiso Rabada

Jason Holder

Jason Roy

Jonny Bairstow

U-19 stars

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Raj Angad Bawa

Vicky Ostwal

Yash Dhull

Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Hazare Trophy performers

Yash Thakur

Abhinav Manohar

Mujtaba Yousuf

Mayank Yadav

Ritwick Roy Chowdhury

Abhishek Sharma

