Bengaluru: Ishan Kishan was bought back by Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore after an intense bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Indian Premier League auction here on Saturday. Shreyas Iyer predictably became the highest paid player among the marquee set with Kolkata Knight Riders making a Rs 12.25 crore bid.
IPL 2022 auction live updates | Mumbai Indians buy back Ishan Kishan for Rs 15.25 crore
