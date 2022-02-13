Sreesanth looks forward to Ranji return after IPL disappointment

On a day in which he found no takers in the IPL auction, Kerala pacer S Sreesanth took to Twitter to thank his fans and assure them that he was looking forward to his return to Ranji Trophy.

The 39-year-old right-arm pacer was overlooked in the IPL auction. Sreesanth, who had a base price of Rs 50 lakh, evinced no interest from the 10 teams.

"Gods grace and lots of hard work and perseverance..thanks a lot to each and everyone of u for keeping faith in my ability..Great to be back in whites just the beginning..gonna keep giving my very best every single moment," Sreesanth tweeted on his return to the premier domestic competition after a gap of nine years.

Sreesanth has played 44 IPL games for Kings XI Punjab, Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Rajasthan Royals from 2008 to 2013. He was last week included in the Kerala squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy.

Sreesanth, who was handed seven-year suspension by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scam, made his return to the domestic circuit last season. He was part of the Kerala squads in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Championship and the Vijay Hazare Trophy One-Day competition last season.

However, he opted out of the Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Hazare Trophy this season.

Kerala open their Ranji campaign against Meghalaya at Rajkot from Thursday.