ICC doubles prize money for Women's World Cup champions

Reuters
Published: February 15, 2022 01:53 PM IST
England are the defending champions. File photo: Twitter/ICC

The winners of the 2022 Women's 50-over World Cup will receive prize money of $1.32 million, twice the amount awarded in the last edition, the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday.

The 2022 event will be held from March 4 to April 3 across six venues in New Zealand, played in a round-robin format with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals.

England are the defending champions after they beat India by nine runs in the final at Lord's in 2017.

The ICC said that the overall prize money pot has been increased by 75 per cent, with the teams taking home a share of $3.5 million, which is $1.5 million more than the previous edition.

The runners-up will be awarded a sum of $600,000, some $270,000 more than the last edition, the statement added.

