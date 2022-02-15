Sundar ruled out of T20I series

Kolkata: Spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar was on Monday ruled out of the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against the West Indies owing to a hamstring strain.



The all-India senior selection committee has named Kuldeep Yadav as Washington's replacement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.



"All-rounder Washington Sundar suffered a left hamstring muscle strain during fielding in the third ODI against the West Indies played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. He is ruled out of the upcoming three-match Paytm T20I Series to be played in Kolkata from 16th February," the BCCI said.



Sundar recently made an impressive comeback in the preceding three-match ODI series against the West Indies, and he was looking to build on his steady all-round show in the T20Is, starting here on Wednesday.



The Chennai-based Sundar came back to competitive cricket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a long layoff due to a hand injury sustained during the England tour.



He was selected for the South Africa one-dayers but then tested COVID positive and couldn't play in the series.



Jayant Yadav was then added to the squad.



With Axar Patel already out of the squad due to an injury and Sundar also ruled out, the Indian team was left with only Yuzvendra Chahal as their frontline spinner before the selectors added Kuldeep to the squad.



Sundar will join Axar and K L Rahul at the National Cricket Academy for rehabilitation.



The 22-year-old Sundar was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.75 crore in the IPL mega auction.



India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (vice-capt, wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav.