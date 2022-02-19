Kohli leaves for home before third T20I

PTI
Published: February 19, 2022 10:28 AM IST
Virat Kohli won't be part of the Sri Lanka T20I series. File photo

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given senior batter Virat Kohli a 10-day break from the Indian team's bio-bubble as he left for home before the third Twenty20 International (T20I) against the West Indies scheduled in Kolkata on Sunday.

Kohli will not be playing in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka beginning on February 24 in Lucknow followed by two more games at Dharamsala on February 26 and 27.

"Yes, Kohli has left home on Saturday morning as India have already won the series. As it has been decided by BCCI, it will be a policy to give all the regular all format players periodic breaks from the bubble to ensure that their workload management and mental health is taken care of," a senior BCCI official privy to the development told PTI.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout