Sanju is in our scheme of things for T20 World Cup: Chetan Sharma

Kerala star Sanju Samson was recalled to the Indian T20I team on Saturday when he was included in the 18-member squad for the Sri Lanka series.

The three-match series begins in Lucknow on Thursday. The 27-year-old is one of the two stumpers in the squad along with Ishan Kishan. First-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been rested for the series.

Sanju last played for India in the T20I series against Sri Lanka in July. He has recovered from injury and selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma made it clear that Sanju in is in the scheme of things for this year's Twenty20 World Cup.

"Sanju is in our scheme of things. Most importantly we have to see which is a cricketer who will be useful on Australian wickets. He is definitely in our scheme of things (for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year," Chetan said.

The selectors feel Sanju will come good on the hard, bouncy tracks Down Under. It's up to Sanju to make the most by making useful contributions against the Lankans.