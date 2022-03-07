Axar Patel replaces Kuldeep Yadav in Indian squad for second Test

Bengaluru: Fit-again all-rounder Axar Patel has replaced left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for India's second Test against Sri Lanka, beginning here on Saturday.



The Indian team management has released Kuldeep from the squad.



A shin injury had forced Axar to miss the South Africa tour and the T20I series against the West India. He had also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.



"Axar was the first choice but had to undergo recovery and hence Kuldeep was a back up," a BCCI source told PTI.



"Now Axar is fit and back so Kuldeep has been released," the source added.



At the time of announcing the squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, the BCCI had said Axar was expected to be fit for the second game.



Kuldeep last played a Test in February, 2021.



India won the first Test against Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs to take 1-0 lead in the two-match series.